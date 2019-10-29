Lake Mills author Lahna Anhalt will offer a writing class at Club 55 for those that would like to write their own life story. The world we live in today is significantly different than the one we grew up in. Wouldn’t you like to share your memories and stories of growing up with your children and grandchildren so they can truly share your life? I have a friend who simply started writing down memories of his life growing up in Lake Mills and the things and events that shaped who he became. He compiled them into a book and titled it, ”Meet your grandpa ____”, and had copies made for all of his grandchildren. Days and times are still to be determined for the class. Let us know if you are interested and whether morning or afternoon are best for you.
Pat Forest has the honor of offering the first Club 55 class to be held at Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) on Monday, Nov. 4. It is a card making class starting at 10:30. Please bring a scissors and glue. Pat will supply the rest of the materials needed. It will meet in the Fort room which is now also home to Club 55 Senior Center.
Each day will offer opportunities to participate in board games, cards, puzzles, and socializing. Our schedule will expand as we go forward. We will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:30-3:30. Come and check us out as we grow into our new space.
Monday, Nov. 4 - 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Card making class; Tuesday, Nov. 5 — 10:30 a.m. Exercise, 12:30 Canasta; Wednesday, Nov. 6 - 1-3 p.m. Stepping-On Class/ Fall Prevention with Leigh Fritter from the Jefferson County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC); Thursday, Nov. 7 - Exercise with Diane will start at 10:00 in the gym…Note this is the same time that we have always met. 10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes, 11 a.m. — 1p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn / Bring your art and create with this group, 12:30 p.m. Euchre
The Rec Dept and Club 55 are still in the process of updating the room we will be in at RLAC. There are some changes that will make it more user-friendly and comfortable. One of those is to change the original cupboards and sink appropriate for an elementary classroom but not ideal for us. Thanks to TJS Cabinetry of Lake Mills and other volunteers for helping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.