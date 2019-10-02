How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Farewell Campus Field tailgate
The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will host a tailgate on Oct. 11, from 5-6:45 p.m. at Campus Field for the last scheduled home varsity football game. Advanced tickets will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 3 at the Lake Mills High School and Lake Mills Leader for $8 per person. Day of event tickets will be sold for $10 per person. The L-Cats take the field at 7 p.m. vs. the Lodi Blue Devils.
Last week for American Legion Sliders
The American Legion slider stand will be open Fridays through Oct. 4. Sliders will be sold from approximately 10 a.m. until they are sold out.
Homebound delivery from library
The L.D. Fargo Library is offering Homebound Delivery service of library materials to Lake Mills residents who are unable to visit the library due to temporary or long-term health issues or disability. All circulation policies apply. You can request this service with no charge by calling 648-2166.
Rock Lake Troopers to hold meeting
The Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club will hold its next meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Mills Legion Hall. Youth interested in joining 4-H are encouraged to come.
Fall Festival of Color
Fall Festival of Color will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 - from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - The festival will feature over 150 vendors selling homegrown and handmade items. While you shop, there’s lots for the kids to do pumpkin painting, bouncy house, craft station, free horse drawn wagon ride and 4-H petting zoo!
TT’s to Host Lake Mills Rotary Club steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, chantilly mashed, glazed carrots, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Lake Mills Rotary Club.
Guest speaker at the Pines on therapy for seniors
Laurie Adams, owner of Breathe Salt and Sauna, will speak about the healing effects of salt therapy and sauna therapy for Seniors. This is a free event open to the public scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Location is the Gathering Room at Trinity Pines, 326 W. Pine Street.
Guest bartending to benefit Nordness family
The Knights of Columbus will be guest bartending at TT's Timeout on Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. This will benefit the Nordness family, specifically the four children. Daryl Nordness passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. They are members of St. Francis Xavier. TT’s Timeout is located at 107 S. Main St., Lake Mills.
