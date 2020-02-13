How to submit a brief
Community Purse upcoming meeting
The next meeting for the Community Purse Jefferson County will be Thurs. Feb. 13 at Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main Street, Lake Mills. Social and food from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.; charity presentations from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Support by rounding up at the cash register at Lake Mills Market in February. Contact Laura Pennington at 847-295-8466.
GOP Pints and Politics to meet Feb. 13
Lisa Otterbacher will speak on sex trafficking at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics on Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek. Otterbacher was City of Whitewater Chief of Police 2011-2018. She now serves as Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocate Volunteer Coordinator at New Beginnings Walworth County. Event contact: Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Community Forum for District Administrator Search
The Lake Mills Board of Education invites district families, residents, and other community stakeholders to a Community Forum with the district administrator finalists. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.
Acupressure workshop to be held
Learn about self care with the ancient art of acupressure. Presented by Susan Trier, instructor in the SEVA Stress Release program, which incorporates body, mind, and spirit in this ‘whole being’ approach. This free workshop will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Mills Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills.
21st Annual EMS Chili Supper/Silent Auction Fundraiser
Saturday, Feb. 22, 4–7 p.m. at the high school. Silent auction, raffles, and all-you-can-eat chili. Dinner: $7 advance, $8 at the door, $4 children 4–10. Dine-in, carryout or local delivery. For local delivery, contact 920-988-1036 after 3 p.m., Feb. 22. LMEMS is non-profit, serving Lake Mills and surrounding communities since 1974.
Lake Mills FFA alumni card party Feb. 23
The annual FFA Alumni Card Party will be held Feb. 23 at the Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr. Registration begins at noon for $5, Sheepshead and Euchre will be played at 12:30 p.m. There will be numerous auction items.
Jefferson County Republican Party Caucus Feb. 23
Jefferson County Republican Party Caucus will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Fort Community Credit Union, 100 N. Main St., Jefferson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Questions may be directed to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Trinity Pines to become unused medication drop off point
In collaboration with the LMPD and the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition, Trinity Pines (326 W. Pine St) will be a drop off point for expired prescriptions and/or any unused medications. You can ensure safe disposal by bringing these items to Trinity Pines Senior Living Community on Monday, Feb. 24 from 2:00-2:30 p.m.
