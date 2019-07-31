How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Art showing now thru Aug. 14
Amy Arntson’s show of water paintings will be on view at the Hub, 128 E. Madison St., from July 31 until Aug. 14. This show is sponsored by the Arts Alliance of Lake Mills. With questions contact arntsona@uww.edu.
Rotary’s Fourth Annual Cheese, Chocolate, & Wisconsin Wine Sampling
Lake Mills Rotary’s Fourth Annual Cheese, Chocolate, and Wisconsin Wine Sampling will be Saturday, Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Lake Mills City Hall. Tickets are $35 in advance / $40 at the door, and can be purchased at Countryside Jewelers, Greenwoods State Bank, Lake Mills Market, or online lakemillsrotaryclub.com.
OccuPaw Guide Dog Fundraiser Aug. 4
Outdoor Summer Fun Market to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at Commons Park in Lake Mills and will feature local vendors, crafters and food vendors. Meet some of the Guide Dogs in training, learn how to volunteer and enter a raffle. Visit: www.facebook.com/events/443164689779774.
Red Cross Blood Drive Aug. 6
Tuesday, Aug. 6, will be the next Red Cross blood drive at the Lake Mills Community Center, 200 Water St. The hours are noon to 6 p.m. Set up an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 oz. of water ad fluids before the donation.
