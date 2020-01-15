Historic tax credit presentation Jan. 22
The Lake Mills Main Street Program is hosting a presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lake Mills City Hall. Discussion will focus on commercial property owners and property renovations. Staff from Wisconsin Main Street/WEDC will explain Federal and State Tax Credit Programs. This is a free event and open to all.
Pints & Politics to meet Jan. 23
Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Dandoy will be guest speaker at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics on Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m., at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek. Dandoy will speak on school safety and gun safety. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Early deadlines for Jan. 30 Knickerbocker showcase edition
Due to the annual Lake Mills Leader Knickerbocker festival showcase edition, deadlines for all retail and classified advertising along with all legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 22. Deadline for news items will be at noon Friday, Jan. 24.
Tyranena Ladies Club to meet Jan. 24
Tyranena Ladies Club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building. Mick Selck from the Lake Mills Police Department will be the guest speaker. Valentine’s cards will be signed for community distribution. Join us and become part of a fun philanthropic Ladies group!
Moravian men’s carry-out chicken dinner
The Lake Mills Moravian men’s carry-out chicken dinner will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Pickup will be from 4-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The meal includes a chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert and French bread.
Homebound delivery from library
The L.D. Fargo Library is offering Homebound Delivery service of library materials to Lake Mills residents who are unable to visit the library due to temporary or long-term health issues or disability. All circulation policies apply. You can request this service with no charge by calling 648-2166.
Trinity youth to hold annual super sub sale
On Sunday Feb. 2. sub meals are available for $6 and include a 6 inch hoagie with cheese and choice of turkey, roast beef or ham, chips, cookie and condiments. You can pre-order by Friday Jan. 31 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Subs will be available for pick-up from 9:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 W. Pine Street.
