City Band “Music in the Park”
The Lake Mills City Band will be holding their summer season of music. Enjoy this free, family fun in downtown Commons Park Saturday, July 20 at the Lake Mills Art Festival.
Back-to-Back Middle School performances Thursday
Two shows in one night. Middle School Show Choir will be performing several pop songs and the Middle School Summer Theater will be performing “Rock and Roll Forever.” The performances will be held at the Lake Mills High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
14th Annual Art Festival this Saturday, July 20
The Lake Mills Main Street Program’s Arts Festival will take place in Commons Park, downtown Lake Mills, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival features over 60 regional artists, live music, food and activities for families all day. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Gabriel Parish Festival this Sunday
The Festival will be this Sunday, July 21, from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Located at 602 College St., Lake Mills. $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free. Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner in July with all the trimmings! Plus a raffle, silent auction, Country Market, and kids crafts! For more information, call 920-648-2468.
Summer Elementary School Theater production
The Lake Mills Elementary School summer theater program will be performing “Hats” a musical that celebrates what’s underneath. The musical will be held Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium.
Republican Party Pints & Politics July 23
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will be at Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics July 23. The event will be at Schwefel’s, 39877 Hwy 16, Oconomowoc, with social at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
