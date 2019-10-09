How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Farewell Campus Field tailgate
The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will host a tailgate on Oct. 11, from 5-6:45 p.m. at Campus Field for the last scheduled home varsity football game. Advanced tickets will be available for purchase through Thursday at the Lake Mills High School and Lake Mills Leader for $8 per person. Day of event tickets will be sold for $10 per person. The L-Cats take the field at 7 p.m. vs. the Lodi Blue Devils.
TT’s to Host Lake Mills Rotary Club steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, chantilly mashed, glazed carrots, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Lake Mills Rotary Club.
Guest speaker at the Pines on therapy for seniors
A guest speaker will talk about the healing effects of salt therapy and sauna therapy for Seniors. This is a free event open to the public scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Location is the Gathering Room at Trinity Pines, 326 W. Pine Street.
Guest bartending to benefit Nordness family
The Knights of Columbus will be guest bartending at TT's Timeout on Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. This will benefit the Nordness family, specifically the four children. Daryl Nordness passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. They are members of St. Francis Xavier. TT’s Timeout is located at 107 S. Main St., Lake Mills.
Moravian Church Market Day
The Moravian Church will be holding its annual Market Day Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. There will be candy, bling room, crafts, woodworking, bakery, produce and much more! There will be a Swiss Steak dinner with all the fixings; and a kids meal (dine in only).
Trunk or Treat Oct. 20
Trunks will be decorated and filled with treats in the parking lot and games for kids in the gym. Wear fun and creative costumes! Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m. St. Paul Parking Lot, 1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills. In case of inclement weather the event will be indoors.
TLC to hold annual meeting and Fashion Show
The Tyranena Ladies Club will be holding their monthly meeting on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Municipal building. Swag Bags will be assembled for the Annual “Fall Into Fashion” show which will be held the following Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Municipal building.
