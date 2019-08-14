How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Plein Air Painting Event
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills is sponsoring a Plein Air event …painting on location at Korth Park on Thursday, Aug. 22. This unique event will be held from 9-5 with no charge and is open to all. Please register with Carolyn Liedtke at carolyn@jefnet.com
RLIA to hold annual meeting Aug. 24
Rock Lake Improvement Association will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. in Lower Rock Lake Park Shelter at the North End. All are invited to review a busy year and preview the next. More information and the agenda is at rocklake.org.
Walker to speak at Pints & Politics
Jefferson County GOP welcomes Scott Walker as keynote speaker at its next Pints & Politics Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., at The Bennett Barn, N9045 CR Q, Watertown. Also attending will be Kevin Nicholson, No Better Friend initiative for conservative Wisconsin values. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Lake Mills Youth Fall Dance Clinic
Registration is open for the Youth Fall Pom Dance Clinic on Saturday Aug. 31 from 1-4 p.m. at LMHS. The clinic is open to 1st-8th grade students. Participants will perform at halftime of the LMHS varsity football game on Sept. 6. Deadline to register is Aug. 23. Register through the Lake Mills Rec Department at https://lakemills.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home/.
Rec Dept. discount attraction tickets ends soon
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets now thru Labor day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/district/discounttickets.cfm for pricing info.
