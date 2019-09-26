How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Tyranena Ladies Club seeks new members
Tyranena Ladies Club would love some new members. Please join them for their opening banquet at Lewis Station Winery on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Call Pam Reich to reserve a meal choice at 920-650-6061 or with any questions.
Aztalan Milford Cemetery Assn. to meet
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold it’s quarterly meeting Sat, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at W6908 County Road B, east of Lake Mills.
Ho-Chunk singer, dancers to perform at Aztalan
Elliott Funmaker and the popular Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers will perform traditional Ho-Chunk Nation songs and dances at Aztalan State Park beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Aztalan State Park. Contact Friends of Aztalan Executive Director Bob Birmingham at 608-516-3421 or birmi@sbcglobal.net, or go to aztalanfriends.org.
Red Cross blood drive Oct. 1
Tuesday, Oct. 1, will be the next Red Cross blood drive at the Lake Mills Community Center, 200 Water St. The hours are noon to 6 p.m. Set up an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. Eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 oz. of water ad fluids before the donation.
Fall Festival of Color
Fall Festival of Color will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 - from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - The festival will feature over 150 vendors selling homegrown and handmade items. There’s lots for the kids to do pumpkin painting, bouncy house, craft station, free horse drawn wagon ride and 4-H petting zoo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.