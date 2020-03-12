How to submit a brief
Weight Watchers now in Lake Mills
Weight Watchers has now opened a studio at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street in Lake Mills. Wellness check-in time is from 6:30 - 7 a.m. with the workshop beginning at 7 a.m. every Friday.
TT’s to host Hospice Care steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, March 14 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, cheese potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Rainbow Hospice care.
Arts Alliance to hold membership meeting
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will hold its membership meeting on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the classroom inside the Lake Mills Firehouse, 120 Veteran’s Lane. Lake Mills author and retired Milwaukee firefighter Greg Renz will discuss his award-winning book, “Beneath the Flames.”
St. Patrick’s Day dinner to be held March 15
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Gabriel/St. Francis Xavier Parish center, 602 College St., Lake Mills, (building next to the church) Sunday, March 15, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. An Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixings is $8 adults; $6 age 6–12.
GOP to host campaign kickoff
Jefferson County GOP will host a campaign kickoff event featuring Republican legislators, officials and candidates on Thursday, March 19, Fairview Sports Bar & Grill, 711 W Racine St., Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. Event contact is Sarah Gibbs, sarah.gibbs6@gmail.com.
