Leader Has Early Deadlines for Dec. 26 & Jan 2 Editions
Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Dec. 26 & Jan. 2nd editions will be Friday, Dec. 20 & Dec. 27 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thurs., Dec. 19 & Dec. 26.
How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Leader office to close for holidays
The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed for upcoming holidays. We will close our office Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) and New Years Day .
Save the Date – Santa Breakfast Sat., Dec. 14
Santa’s Breakfast will be held Sat., Dec. 14 at the American Legion. Tyranena Ladies Club will be serving a hardy breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, applesauce and sweets from 9 a.m. - 10:30.a.m. Advance tickets available at Lake Mills Market. There also will be a big basket giveaway drawing! See our Facebook page for info.
TT’s to Host Lake Mills Optimist Club steak & shrimp dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, chantilly mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Lake Mills Optimist Club.
LMHS Winter Concert to be held next Tuesday
The Lake Mills High School Choirs Winter Concert is Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the LMHS Auditorium. This free event will feature a variety of pieces performed by the Show Choir, Treble Choir, Bass Choir, and Concert Choir and is directed by Linda Heimstreet and accompanied by Linda Disch.
Live Nativity Scene at United Methodist Church
A quiet still life of the Bethlehem Stable scene remembering the birth of Jesus may be viewed at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E Prospect St on Monday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to slowly drive by the lighted scene or park in the church parking lot and walk by.
Aztalan Milford Cemetery Assn. to meet
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold it’s quarterly meeting Sat, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at W6908 County Road B, east of Lake Mills.
