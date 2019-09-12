How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
TT’s to host LM Food Pantry steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, cheese potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Lake Mills Food Pantry.
Rec. Department/Club 55 to host open house
Club 55 Senior Center and the Rec. Department will be hosting lunch, live music and tours of the facility as part of the days events on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. Community members 55 and older are encouraged to attend.
Jefferson County Pints & Politics Sept. 17
Jefferson County GOP will hold its next Pints & Politics on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek. Nate Nelson, American Majority Wisconsin Field Director, will speak on Election 2020 grassroots efforts. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Moravian men’s spaghetti dinner Sept.25
The Lake Mills Moravian men’s spaghetti dinner will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It will be a dine in or carry out dinner. The menu will include spaghetti, vegetable, bread and dessert. Serving will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $8, 6-12 $4, and under 6 are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.