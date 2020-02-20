How to submit a brief
21st Annual EMS Chili Supper/Silent Auction Fundraiser
Saturday, Feb. 22, 4–7 p.m. at the high school. Silent auction, raffles, and all-you-can-eat chili. Dinner: $7 advance, $8 at the door, $4 children 4–10. Dine-in, carryout or local delivery. For local delivery, contact 920-988-1036 after 3 p.m., Feb. 22. LMEMS is non-profit, serving Lake Mills and surrounding communities since 1974.
Lake Mills FFA alumni card party Feb. 23
The annual FFA Alumni Card Party will be held Feb. 23 at the Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr. Registration begins at noon for $5, Sheepshead and Euchre will be played at 12:30 p.m. There will be numerous auction items.
Jefferson County Republican Party Caucus
Jefferson County Republican Party Caucus will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Fort Community Credit Union, 100 N. Main St., Jefferson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Questions may be directed to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Trinity Pines to become drop off point for expired prescriptions
In collaboration with the LMPD and the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition, Trinity Pines (326 W. Pine St) will be a drop off point for expired prescriptions and/or any unused medications. You can ensure safe disposal by bringing these items to Trinity Pines Senior Living Community on Monday, Feb. 24 from 2:00-2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Day Dinner
Jefferson County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner will be 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at Neighbors, 216 Golf Drive, Jefferson (5 p.m. Social). Keynote speaker will be Colonel Michael Shellman, Arlington National Cemetery Chaplain. $35 per person / $60 per couple. RSVP to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
