Friend of the library garden tour this Saturday
Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine. There is no charge for the tour but donations are welcome to fund programs sponsored by The Friends. A map of the tour and a description of the gardens are available at the L.D. Fargo Public Library.
City Band Combined concert July 31
The Lake Mills City Band will be holding their combined concert with Palmyra-Eagle Community Band (co-conduct with Ed Pierce). Enjoy this free, family fun in downtown Commons Park Saturday, July 31.
Rotary’s Fourth Annual Cheese, Chocolate, & Wisconsin Wine Sampling
Lake Mills Rotary’s Fourth Annual Cheese, Chocolate, & Wisconsin Wine Sampling will be Saturday, Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Lake Mills City Hall. Tickets are $35 in advance / $40 at the door, and can be purchased at Countryside Jewelers, Greenwoods State Bank, Lake Mills Market, or online https://lakemillsrotaryclub.com.
OccuPaw Guide Dog Fundraiser Aug. 4
Outdoor Summer Fun Market to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at Commons Park in Lake Mills and will feature local vendors, crafters and food vendors. Meet some of the Guide Dogs in training, learn how you can volunteer and enter a raffle. Visit: www.facebook.com/events/443164689779774.
Red Cross Blood Drive Aug. 6
Tuesday, Aug. 6, will be the next Red Cross blood drive at the Lake Mills Community Center, 200 Water St. The hours are noon to 6 p.m. Set up an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 oz. of water ad fluids before the donation.
Rec Dept. offering discounted attraction tickets
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets now thru Labor day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/district/discounttickets.cfm for pricing info.
