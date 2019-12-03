How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Leader office to close for holidays
The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed for upcoming holidays. We will close our office Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) and New Years Day .
St. Gabriel Parish annual cookie walk Dec. 7
The women of St. Gabriel Parish are preparing for the 28th annual Cookie Walk which will take place at the St. Francis Xavier Church Center, 608 College St., Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7-10 a.m. or until the cookies run out. Home baked, decorated cookies for sale, open to the public.
Attention Meals-on-Wheels volunteers
All Meals-on-Wheels volunteer drivers and nutrition site volunteers are invited to attend the Christmas coffee hour at the Lake Mills Moravian Church Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. Church coordinators will meet at 9 a.m. in the Gathering Room.
Help paint bowls for Souper Bowl 2020
The Arts Alliance is getting ready for Souper Bowl 2020 to be held at the LM Elementary School on Jan. 26. You are invited to help paint bowls at the Municipal Building on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. All supplies are furnished.
Red Cross Blood Drive Dec. 10
Red Cross blood drive will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Lake Mills City Hall Community Center from 12 to 6 p.m. For appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Be sure to eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 oz of water and fluids before the donation.
Save the Date – Santa Breakfast Sat., Dec. 14
Santa’s Breakfast will be held Sat., Dec. 14 at the American Legion. Tyranena Ladies Club will be serving a hardy breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, applesauce and sweets from 9 a.m. - 10:30.a.m. Advance tickets available at Lake Mills Market. There also will be a big basket giveaway drawing! See our Facebook page for info.
TT’s to Host LM Optimist Club steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, chantilly mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Lake Mills Optimist Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.