How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email lakemillsleader@hngnews.com, or call 920-648-2334.
Class of 1954 to hold 65 year class reunion
The class of 1954 will hold its 65 year class reunion on Sat., July 13 at 1 p.m. at Hering’s Sand Bar on Sandy Beach Rd., Lake Mills.
LMHS musical audition workshop
There will be an optional audition workshop for any LMHS student interested in auditioning for a role in the fall musical, URINETOWN. This workshop will take place this Sunday, July 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the LD Fargo Library Hall. Enter by the side door.
Rock Lake Exploration Cruise
Join with neighbors for an informative lake cruise in either pontoon boats or one’s own canoe/kayak. They will leave from Sandy Beach on Sunday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. Learn more and register at rocklake.org. Pontoon seating is limited.
City Band “Music in the Park”
The Lake Mills City Band will be holding their summer season of music. Enjoy this free, family fun in downtown Commons Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. The concert will be A Music Potpourri (guest conductor Dom Gischia). If the weather is inclement, the concert will be held at City Hall. The next performance will be Sat., July 20 at the Lake Mills Art Festival.
Two performances in one night
Two shows in one night. Middle School Show Choir will be performing several pop songs and the Middle School Summer Theater will be performing “Rock and Roll Forever” The performances will be held at the Lake Mills High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Summer Elementary Theater production
The Lake Mills Elementary School summer theater program will be performing “Hats” a musical that celebrates what’s underneath. The musical will be held Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium.
Republican Party Pints & Politics July 23
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will be at Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics July 23. The event will be at Schwefel’s, 39877 Hwy 16, Oconomowoc, with social at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Rec Dept. offering discounted attraction tickets
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets now thru Labor day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. All payments must be made by check or cash. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/district/discounttickets.cfm for pricing info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.