JC Retired Area Educators to meet Sept. 12
The Jefferson County Retired Educators will meet Sept. 12 at noon at Donny’s Girl in Pipersville. The meal will be have chicken as the éntree. The guest speaker will be Carol Shirk who will talk abaout “A Gardener’s Fall Checklist.” If you would like to attend and have not been contacted call 920-261-9637 for a reservation.
TT’s to host LM Food Pantry steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, Sept. 14 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, cheese potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Lake Mills Food Pantry.
Rec. Department/Club 55 to host open house
Club 55 Senior Center and the Rec. Department will be hosting lunch, live music and tours of the facility as part of the days events on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. Community members 55 and older are encouraged to attend.
