Weight Watchers now in Lake Mills
Weight Watchers has now opened a studio at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street in Lake Mills. Wellness check-in time is from 6:30 - 7 a.m. with the workshop beginning at 7 a.m. every Friday.
Lincoln Day Dinner
Jefferson County GOP will hold its Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday, March 7 at Neighbors, 216 Golf Drive, Jefferson. Social will be 5 p.m. with Dinner and Program at 6 p.m. $35 per person / $60 per couple. Special guest speaker will be Sean Duffy, former Congressman from Wisconsin’s 7th District. RSVP to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Discussion to be held on library design workshops
The L.D. Fargo Library is looking for input on designs for their workshops. The meetings will be held March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 9 from 9 a.m. - to 5 p.m. Speak to the architects, give your ideas, have some coffee, check out the design concepts.
Music in our Schools concert next Tuesday
The LMHS Music Department presents Music in Our Schools on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. in the LMHS gymnasium. Admission is free and open to the public and includes: concert, treble, show and bass choirs, chamber/pop strings, string orchestra, concert and jazz band. The directors are Mrs. Angie Schmidt, Mr. Dom Gischia, and Mrs. Linda Heimstreet.
JC Republican Women to meet March 10
Don Pridemore, candidate for the 13th Senate District, will be guest speaker at the meeting of Jefferson County Republican Women March 10 at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant. Social will be at 4:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 5 p.m. RSVP to Debra Stein at 920-648-5411 or Debrastein@ComprehensiveFinancialPlanning.net.
TT’s to host Hospice Care steak dinner
TT’s Timeout will host a steak and shrimp dinner Saturday, March 14 from 5-9 p.m. Dine-in, carry-out or call for free delivery in Lake Mills. Cost is $15 for tenderloin steak, shrimp, cheese potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. For advanced orders call 920-648-3013. Proceeds donated to Hospice Care.
Arts Alliance to hold membership meeting
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will hold its membership meeting on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the classroom inside the Lake Mills Firehouse, 120 Veteran’s Lane. Lake Mills author and retired Milwaukee firefighter Greg Renz will discuss his award-winning book, Beneath the Flames.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner to be held March 15
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Gabriel/St. Francis Xavier Parish center, 602 College St., Lake Mills, (building next to the church) Sunday, March 15, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. An Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixings is $8 adults; $6 age 6–12.
