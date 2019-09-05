The London Moravian Church will have their annual church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Korth Park, W8390, Korth Lane, Lake Mills. Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Glenwood Moravian Church Trombone Choir. Following the worship service there will be a potluck lunch; table service and beverages will be provided. The community is invited to join us in worship and fellowship at this beautiful park overlooking Rock Lake.
London Moravian Church picnic to be held Sunday
Becky Weber
