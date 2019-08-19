To celebrate the beginning of a new school year, the Lake Mills United Methodist Church is hosting a “Blessing of the Backpacks” on Sunday, Aug. 25. All students, from Nursery School through Grade 12, are invited to bring their backpacks to the 9 a.m. worship service and welcome a new school year with the LMUMC family. The Lake Mills United Methodist Church is located at 271 E. Prospect St.

