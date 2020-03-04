Lake Mills United Methodist Church will offer Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University starting late-March.
This nine-week financial course teaches a step-by-step program for debt reduction, saving strategies and personal finance management. A preview session for enrollment will be held on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at Lake Mills United Methodist Church located at 271 East Prospect Street, Lake Mills.
The community is invited to the previews and to participate in the course. Classes will run for nine consecutive sessions on Friday evenings from 6-8 p.m. beginning Friday, March 27 through May 22. Childcare will be provided. The total cost of the program is $129.99. For more information, contact Matt or Amy Hanson at 920-699-5269 or visit the direct link at www.fpu.com/
