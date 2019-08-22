The London Moravian Church will have their annual church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Korth Park, W8390, Korth Lane, Lake Mills. Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Glenwood Moravian Church Trombone Choir. Following the worship service there will be a potluck lunch; table service and beverages will be provided. The community is invited to join for worship and fellowship at this park overlooking Rock Lake.
London Moravian Church picnic to be held
Becky Weber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison area reporter dies in I-94 crash
- ‘One room at a time’: Goodrich Hall becomes Airbnb
- Waunakee's thriving multi-sport athletes
- Housing envisioned just east of Waunakee
- Affordable apartments proposed for village
- Obituary: Robert Eugene Pope
- Jeffrey Alan Spaeni
- Pedestrian, bike improvement plan facts shared by mayor
- City to purchase undeveloped subdivision lots for $50k
- Strey returns to Badgers
Images
Videos
Commented
- MYC youths get involved with volunteering for a month (1)
- Board ripped for spending during budget hearing (1)
- From a blighted site arises a community ‘gem’ in Waunakee (1)
- DeForest graduate pens children's travel book (1)
- Should sidewalks be mandatory on all city streets? (1)
- Sign site plan approved for Blackhawk Community Credit Union (1)
- Cambridge, Deerfield property value slide demands attention (1)
- Stop in and be puzzled (1)
- SPPD seeks assault suspect (1)
- Local author revisits debut novel (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.