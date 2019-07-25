A Pancake Breakfast will be held, in conjunction with Midwest Fire Fest held in Cambridge, on Sunday, July 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. This year proceeds will go to Deacons’ ministry and mission projects. Tickets are available at the door: $7 adults; $3 children under 12; $5 Midwest Fire Fest vendors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.