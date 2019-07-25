A Pancake Breakfast will be held, in conjunction with Midwest Fire Fest held in Cambridge, on Sunday, July 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. This year proceeds will go to Deacons’ ministry and mission projects. Tickets are available at the door: $7 adults; $3 children under 12; $5 Midwest Fire Fest vendors.
Pancake breakfast to be held
Becky Weber
