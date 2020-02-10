Join the Trinity Youth for a Soup Supper on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 either dine-in 5:00 – 6:15 or carry-out from 7 to 7:30. Dinner includes homemade vegetarian Pilgrim Soup, beef barley and chicken noodle soups, fresh rolls, and desserts. Free Will offering supports Trinity Youth attending the National Youth Gathering 2021.
