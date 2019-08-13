The family of believers at Immanuel of Marshall/Deerfield, 138 County Rd. BB invites the community to their Church Picnic being held Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
The Song Service is being held under a canopy in Immanuel’s spacious backyard. One highlight of the service are the brief devotions tying family summer adventures to Bible Stories illustrating love for the Lord.
A second highlight of the church picnic service is Jenny Pape’s leading the singing of familiar hymns with her guitar and ukulele.
Follow the service, their will be a free “pot-blessed meal.” Everything will be provided.
Those who like to play Bingo will be interested in the game after the meal. Many prizes have been purchased for those who can join the Bingo Game which follows the delicious meal.
Questions? Call Pastor Paul Scharrer at 920-723-1623 or email him at pastorps1978@gmail.com.
