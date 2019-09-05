The sixth annual pig roast will be held by St. Gabriel Parish/St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church on Sat. Sept . 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., with Happy Hour from 3 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Johnson Creek Community Center, located at 417 Union St. Pork off the spit by Glenn’s Market will be served along with baked potato, coleslaw, rolls, and dessert. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Advanced tickets sell for $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12 and includes entry for a door prize drawing. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available. Additional activities include a silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and music. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church and cemetery improvements.
