The London Moravian Church will host a “Prayer Reboot Workshop” on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. presented by Dan Behrend. Dan is a lay pastor and the author of two published books; Called to Preach: Discovering the Character of God and Understanding the Love of God. You are encouraged to attend if you feel discouraged for unanswered prayer, want to understand better the mystery and power of prayer or want to improve your prayer life.
This is a free, Christian-based workshop and open to anyone who would like to attend. If you have more questions please contact Dan at dbehrend44@gmail.com. The London Moravian Church is located at N5610 Highway O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.