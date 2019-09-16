The Lake Mills Moravian Church Praise Band will be a guest performers at the London Moravian church on Sunday, Sept. 29. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend the special worship service.
Praise Band to perform at London Moravian
Becky Weber
