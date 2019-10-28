Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will be hosting their 7th Annual All-you-can-eat German Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.
On the menu will be Roast pork loin, schnitzel, spatlze, Bavarian sauerkraut, cheesy potato rosti, green bean casserole,German potato salad, craft beer, specialty hor d'oeuvres, German cakes and pastries.
This year will feature a bigger silent auction, featuring items such as Brewer and Timber Rattler tickets, framed photos of MLB MVP Christian Yelich, Bucks great Giannis Anteyokounmpo, Packers Aaron Rodgers, and Badger greats, Joe Thomas and Ron Dayne. There will also be autographed photos of several Brewer greats including a signed portrait of all 1982 Brewer team members. There will also be several autographed items from other Packer greats such as Gilbert Brown, Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Freeman, Mason Crosby and Jordy Nelson just to name a few.
Christ Lutheran Church, Pastor Aaron Boerst is welcoming everyone in the community to stop by. "After all the Oktoberfests are over, and when the cool November winds set in, there is nothing like a good hearty German dinner to warm you up". Pastor Boerst continues. "If you take pride in the German heritage or even if you don't, join us for a delicious night out for one of our most exciting events of the year, you are sure to leave satisfied".
Carryouts are also available, but please call ahead at 920 648-2190. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 403 Mulberry Street in Lake Mills. No fear, the road has been completed just in time.
