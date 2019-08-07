Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills, will be presenting a Bluegrass Gospel service with a complete Bluegrass Band on Aug. 18 at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to come sing, clap, toe-tap and experience a joyful service of praise and thanksgiving.
Following the 10 a.m. worship service Trinity is hosting a cookout and potluck meal. In coordination with Bluegrass Gospel Sunday, Trinity is collecting full-sized personal hygiene items to support the Jefferson County Community Action Coalition’s mission to serve those in need.
Specifically, they are looking for full-sized shampoo, body wash, toothbrush,paste, floss, deodorant, feminine products and body lotion.
