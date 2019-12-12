LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce

TUESDAY — Whole grain biscuit and soy butter, craisins

WEDNESDAY — String cheese and hard boiled egg, pineapple

THURSDAY — Trix yogurt, blueberries

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain, breaded fish stick

TUESDAY — Chicken noodle soup

WEDNESDAY — BBQ pork sandwich

THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Honey graham crackers and hash brown potatoes

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Mini cinnamon rolls, cheese cubes

THURSDAY — Chocolate muffin and hard boiled egg

FRIDAY — French toast sticks with warm cinnamon

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks

BISTRO: Protein platter

TUESDAY — Chicken noodle soup

BISTRO: Chef salad

WEDNESDAY — BBQ Pork Sandwich

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sub

THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice

BISTRO: Taco salad

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait with granola

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Breaded fish sticks

TUESDAY — Chicken noodle soup

WEDNESDAY — BBQ Pork Sandwich

THURSDAY — Orange chicken with rice

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.