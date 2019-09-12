LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.

MONDAY — Salisbury steak over mashed potatoes

TUESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu

WEDNESDAY — Salad bar with pasta salad or cheesy grillwurst

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas with onions and peppers

FRIDAY — Max snacks or fiestada (beef) pizza

