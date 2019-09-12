LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain waffles, craisins

TUESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, banana

WEDNESDAY — Trix yogurt, strawberries

THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Mini cinnamon roll

TUESDAY — Fresh fruit smoothies and Goldfish graham

WEDNESDAY — Sausage and egg muffin sandwich

THURSDAY — French toast sticks

FRIDAY — Go-Gurt and hard boiled eggs

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — Meatball hoagie, peas, melon mix

TUESDAY — French toast, eggs and hash brown, applesauce

WEDNESDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges

THURSDAY — Ham and cheese roll ups on whole grain tortilla, baby carrots, peaches

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Meatball hoagie, peas, melon mix

BISTRO: Fruit, yogurt and granola parfait

TUESDAY — French toast, eggs and hash brown, applesauce

BISTRO: Italian sub sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges

BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel

THURSDAY — Mexicali chili, black bans, peaches

BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll ups

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut day is back! Baby carrot, watermelon

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Meatball hoagie, peas, melon mix

TUESDAY — French toast, eggs and hash brown, applesauce

WEDNESDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges

THURSDAY — Mexicali chili, black beans, peaches

FRIDAY— Pizza Hut day is back! Baby carrot, watermelon

