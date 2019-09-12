LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain waffles, craisins
TUESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, banana
WEDNESDAY — Trix yogurt, strawberries
THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Mini cinnamon roll
TUESDAY — Fresh fruit smoothies and Goldfish graham
WEDNESDAY — Sausage and egg muffin sandwich
THURSDAY — French toast sticks
FRIDAY — Go-Gurt and hard boiled eggs
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Meatball hoagie, peas, melon mix
TUESDAY — French toast, eggs and hash brown, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges
THURSDAY — Ham and cheese roll ups on whole grain tortilla, baby carrots, peaches
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Meatball hoagie, peas, melon mix
BISTRO: Fruit, yogurt and granola parfait
TUESDAY — French toast, eggs and hash brown, applesauce
BISTRO: Italian sub sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges
BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel
THURSDAY — Mexicali chili, black bans, peaches
BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll ups
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut day is back! Baby carrot, watermelon
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Meatball hoagie, peas, melon mix
TUESDAY — French toast, eggs and hash brown, applesauce
WEDNESDAY — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, orange wedges
THURSDAY — Mexicali chili, black beans, peaches
FRIDAY— Pizza Hut day is back! Baby carrot, watermelon
