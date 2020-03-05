MONDAY — Ring bologna, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, fudge brownie, apple slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, key lime pie, pear slices, cheddar biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, American potato salad, peas and carrots, honeydew melon, ice cream cup, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Pork jagerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricot halves, applesauce cake, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Salmon loaf, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetable, chocolate pudding, peach slices, sliced bead
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.