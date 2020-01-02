LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Spaghetti with meatballs or chicken nuggets
TUESDAY — Hamburger or cheeseburger of grilled chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — White chicken chili of grilled cheese and tomato soup
THURSDAY — Turkey and melt or hot ham and cheese
FRIDAY — Cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza
