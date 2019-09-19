MONDAY — Swiss steak, smashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, broccoli cuts, pear slices, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, green beans, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, coconut creme pie, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Beef frank on a bun, calico bean casserole, corn, honeydew melon, applesauce cake
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
