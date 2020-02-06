LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, cheese stick, applesauce
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Chex cereal, pineapple
THURSDAY — Yogurt and granola, banana
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dog on a whole grain bun
TUESDAY — Tacos with Spanish rice
WEDNESDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese, roasted broccoli
THURSDAY — Baked lasagna
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL!
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cinnamon Pop Tart, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Pancakes on a stick, apple slices
WEDNESDAY - Strawberry cream cheese on whole grain bagel
THURSDAY — Froot Loops, whole grain snack
FRIDAY — Banana splits, banana, yogurt, fruit and granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dog, tater tots
BISTRO: Chef salad
TUESDAY — Tacos with Spanish rice
BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll ups
WEDNESDAY — Loaded baked potato
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar sub
THURSDAY — Baked lasagna, whole garlic toast
BISTRO: Roast beef slider
FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day
BISTRO: Protein platter
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
