LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, cheese stick, applesauce

TUESDAY — Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Chex cereal, pineapple

THURSDAY — Yogurt and granola, banana

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Hot dog on a whole grain bun

TUESDAY — Tacos with Spanish rice

WEDNESDAY — Baked potato with ham and cheese, roasted broccoli

THURSDAY — Baked lasagna

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL!

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cinnamon Pop Tart, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Pancakes on a stick, apple slices

WEDNESDAY - Strawberry cream cheese on whole grain bagel

THURSDAY — Froot Loops, whole grain snack

FRIDAY — Banana splits, banana, yogurt, fruit and granola

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Hot dog, tater tots

BISTRO: Chef salad

TUESDAY — Tacos with Spanish rice

BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll ups

WEDNESDAY — Loaded baked potato

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar sub

THURSDAY — Baked lasagna, whole garlic toast

BISTRO: Roast beef slider

FRIDAY — Pizza Hut Day

BISTRO: Protein platter

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY - French toast sticks

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.