LAKESIDE LUTHERAN MONDAY — Warrior burger on a bun or chicken al a king
TUESDAY — Pork chop or meatball marinara
WEDNESDAY — Salad bar or cheesy grill wurst
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich or chicken nuggets
FRIDAY — Pizza choice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Hamburgers
TUESDAY — French toast bake
WEDNESDAY — Lasagna
THURSDAY — Baked potato
FRIDAY — Tacos
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily
with each meal
MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll
WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese
THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily
with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain cheese, tomato soup, pineapple
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, banana
WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos, black beans, rice, peaches
THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, eggs, hash brown, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Go Gurt Stick, honey graham snack
TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain kaiser roll, apple slices
WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack
THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana
FRIDAY — Ultimate oatmeal breakfast round, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly sandwich
TUESDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce
BISTRO: Roast beef slider
WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos
BISTRO: Meat and cheese with whole grain crackers
THURSDAY — Pancakes
BISTRO: Turkey and cheese sub
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets
BISTRO: Cold pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 — Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin — all include fruit and milk
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Grilled cheese
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce
WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos
THURSDAY — Pancakes
FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR DINING
MONDAY — Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin, chocolate pudding, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, orange sherbet, apple slices, cheddar biscuit
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, carrot cake, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
