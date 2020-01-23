LAKESIDE LUTHERAN MONDAY — Warrior burger on a bun or chicken al a king

TUESDAY — Pork chop or meatball marinara

WEDNESDAY — Salad bar or cheesy grill wurst

THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich or chicken nuggets

FRIDAY — Pizza choice

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Hamburgers

TUESDAY — French toast bake

WEDNESDAY — Lasagna

THURSDAY — Baked potato

FRIDAY — Tacos

HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily

with each meal

MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain roll

WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese

THURSDAY — Whole grain waffles, banana

HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily

with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain cheese, tomato soup, pineapple

TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, banana

WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos, black beans, rice, peaches

THURSDAY — Whole grain pancakes, eggs, hash brown, applesauce

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Go Gurt Stick, honey graham snack

TUESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on a whole grain kaiser roll, apple slices

WEDNESDAY — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whole grain snack

THURSDAY — Maple waffles, banana

FRIDAY — Ultimate oatmeal breakfast round, applesauce

ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly sandwich

TUESDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce

BISTRO: Roast beef slider

WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos

BISTRO: Meat and cheese with whole grain crackers

THURSDAY — Pancakes

BISTRO: Turkey and cheese sub

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets

BISTRO: Cold pizza

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 — Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin — all include fruit and milk

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Grilled cheese

TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meat sauce

WEDNESDAY — Beef nachos

THURSDAY — Pancakes

FRIDAY — Chicken nuggets

JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR DINING

MONDAY — Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin, chocolate pudding, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Beef stew, tossed salad, orange sherbet, apple slices, cheddar biscuit

THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, carrot cake, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

