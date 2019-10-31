LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole gain cheerios, banana
TUESDAY — Hard boiled egg, cheese stick, pears
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, peaches
THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, mixed fruit
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Hot dogs, potato smiles, peas, pears
TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken bowl, brown rice, pineapple
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans, apple slices
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, warm breadstix, steamed carrots, peaches
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cherry frudal
TUESDAY — Warm strawberry cream cheese bagel bites
WEDNESDAY —Chocolate chip breakfast round
THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel
FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dogs, potato smiles
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken bowl
BISTRO: Protein platter
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos
BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly triangles
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish
BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad
FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dogs, potato smiles
TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken bowl
WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos
THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish
FRIDAY — (MS) Breaded chicken patty, (HS) Black bean veggie burger
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.