LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole gain cheerios, banana

TUESDAY — Hard boiled egg, cheese stick, pears

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, peaches

THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, mixed fruit

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Hot dogs, potato smiles, peas, pears

TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken bowl, brown rice, pineapple

WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos, refried beans, apple slices

THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish, warm breadstix, steamed carrots, peaches

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cherry frudal

TUESDAY — Warm strawberry cream cheese bagel bites

WEDNESDAY —Chocolate chip breakfast round

THURSDAY — Egg and cheese bagel

FRIDAY — Waffles and syrup

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Hot dogs, potato smiles

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken bowl

BISTRO: Protein platter

WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos

BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly triangles

THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish

BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad

FRIDAY — Breaded chicken patty

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY - French toast sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Hot dogs, potato smiles

TUESDAY — Sweet and sour chicken bowl

WEDNESDAY — Beef tacos

THURSDAY — Pizza hot dish

FRIDAY — (MS) Breaded chicken patty, (HS) Black bean veggie burger

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.