LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain cheerios, banana

TUESDAY — Hard boiled egg and cheese stick, pears

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza, peaches

THURSDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin, mixed fruit

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Warm pancakes with syrup

TUESDAY — Toasted cherry frudal and cheese cubes

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast pizza

THURSDAY — Blueberry yogurt and granola parfait

FRIDAY — Mini strawberry cream cheese bagel bites

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Baked cheese ravioli

TUESDAY — Popcorn chicken

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Baked cheese ravioli

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl

BISTRO: Protein platter

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

BISTRO: Sun butter and jelly triangles

THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice

BISTRO: Chicken cobb salad

FRIDAY — Hamburger

BISTRO: Cold pizza

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Baked cheese ravioli

TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — Chicken fried rice

FRIDAY — Baked cod

