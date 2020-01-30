LAKESIDE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY — Sloppy Joe on whole grain bun or cheesy potatoes with ham
TUESDAY — Regular chicken or spicy chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — Walking taco’s with seasoned black beans or Asian rice bowl
THURSDAY — Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes or cheesy southwest chicken
FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or bosco stuffed crust cheese pizza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.