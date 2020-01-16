LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Carrots sticks and juice or BBQ chicken flatbread
TUESDAY — Meatball mashed potato bowl or ham and cheese on pretzel bun
WEDNESDAY — No School
THURSDAY — Orange chicken over rice, or pork roast
FRIDAY — Fish sandwich or ribb patty
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — BBQ chicken
TUESDAY — Macaroni and cheese
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — Chicken stir fry
FRIDAY — Pizza sliders
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes
THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry pancakes, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches
THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, whole grain bread stick, carrots, pears
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread, cheese cubes, banana
THURSDAY — Blueberry pancakes, applesauce
FRIDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, whole grain snack
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ES/MS/HS LUNCH
MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas
BISTRO: Protein platter
FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges
BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches
THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas
FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, spice cake, apple slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chicken broccoli & rice casserole, mixed vegetables, Butterfinger torte, pear slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, health slaw, ice cream cup, apricot halves
FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, corn, cantaloupe slice, frosted cake, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building.
