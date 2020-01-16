LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Carrots sticks and juice or BBQ chicken flatbread

TUESDAY — Meatball mashed potato bowl or ham and cheese on pretzel bun

WEDNESDAY — No School

THURSDAY — Orange chicken over rice, or pork roast

FRIDAY — Fish sandwich or ribb patty

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — BBQ chicken

TUESDAY — Macaroni and cheese

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — Chicken stir fry

FRIDAY — Pizza sliders

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes

THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry pancakes, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches

THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, whole grain bread stick, carrots, pears

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread, cheese cubes, banana

THURSDAY — Blueberry pancakes, applesauce

FRIDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ES/MS/HS LUNCH

MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas

BISTRO: Protein platter

FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges

BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY & TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches

THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas

FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, spice cake, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken broccoli & rice casserole, mixed vegetables, Butterfinger torte, pear slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, health slaw, ice cream cup, apricot halves

FRIDAY — Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, corn, cantaloupe slice, frosted cake, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building.

