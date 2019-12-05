LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin
TUESDAY — Whole grain waffles and syrup
WEDNESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal
THURSDAY — Whole grain pancake sausage wrap on a stick
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain pizza dippers and sauce
TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl
WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes on a whole grain bun
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Mini strawberry cream cheese bagel bites
TUESDAY — Mini waffles ans syrup
WEDNESDAY — Egg and cheese bagel
THURSDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick
FRIDAY — Warm breakfast bagel bites
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait
TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl
BISTRO: Italian sub
WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes
BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger
BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY — French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH
SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce
TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl
WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers
THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes
FRIDAY — Buffalo chicken dip nachos
