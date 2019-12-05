LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain apple cinnamon muffin

TUESDAY — Whole grain waffles and syrup

WEDNESDAY — Rice Krispie cereal

THURSDAY — Whole grain pancake sausage wrap on a stick

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — Whole grain pizza dippers and sauce

TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl

WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers

THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes on a whole grain bun

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Mini strawberry cream cheese bagel bites

TUESDAY — Mini waffles ans syrup

WEDNESDAY — Egg and cheese bagel

THURSDAY — Pancake sausage wrap on a stick

FRIDAY — Warm breakfast bagel bites

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait

TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl

BISTRO: Italian sub

WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers

BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel

THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes

BISTRO: Ham and cheese rollups

FRIDAY — Cheeseburger

BISTRO: Pretzel sticks and cheese cubes

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY — French toast sticks

MIDDLE/HIGH

SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza sticks and sauce

TUESDAY — Chicken mashed potato bowl

WEDNESDAY — Teriyaki beef dippers

THURSDAY — Sloppy Joes

FRIDAY — Buffalo chicken dip nachos

