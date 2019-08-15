MONDAY — Sloppy Joe on bun with tater tots or cheesy potatoes with ham and bread sticks
TUESDAY — Meatball marinara sub with tossed salad or pork chop with gravy over mashed potatoes
WEDNESDAY — Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw or chicken nuggets with rice pilaf
THURSDAY — Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes with dinner roll
FRIDAY — Cheese quesadilla with salsa or pepperoni pizza
JEFFERSON COUNTY SENRIOR DINING
LUNCH MENU
MONDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, summer blend vegetables, watermelon slice, cookie, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, WEDNESDAY — Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Chinese Ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, key lime pie, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, honeydew melon, chocolate banana torte, dinner roll
FRIDAY — White chicken chill, broccoli cuts, peach slices, applesauce cake, slice bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Seniors wishing to eat at any senior dining site must call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The site is located in the Lake Mills Municipal Building. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.