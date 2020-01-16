LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes
THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry pancakes, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches
THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, whole grain bread stick, carrots, pears
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread, cheese cubes, banana
THURSDAY — Blueberry pancakes, applesauce
FRIDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, whole grain snack
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches
BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels
THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas
BISTRO: Protein platter
FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges
BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH
SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — No School
WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches
THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas
FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges
