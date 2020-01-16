LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes

THURSDAY — Whole grain blueberry pancakes, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches

THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, whole grain bread stick, carrots, pears

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread, cheese cubes, banana

THURSDAY — Blueberry pancakes, applesauce

FRIDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, whole grain snack

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches

BISTRO: Turkey and cheddar pinwheels

THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas

BISTRO: Protein platter

FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges

BISTRO: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY - French toast sticks

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH

SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — No School

WEDNESDAY — Mac and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, peaches

THURSDAY — Tater tot casserole, bread stick, carrots, peas

FRIDAY — Calzones, marinara sauce, green beans, oranges

