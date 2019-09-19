LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Corn flakes cereal, Mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain bagel with peanut butter
THURSDAY — String cheese, pineapple
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Pancakes on a stick
WEDNESDAY — Potato round and muffin
THURSDAY — Super donut
FRIDAY — Strawberry yogurt parfait, granola
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Whole grain dogs, French fries, pears
WEDNESDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan, Italian blend veggies, pineapple
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Corn dogs
BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sandwich
WEDNESDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan, pasta
BISTRO: Protein platter
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas
BISTRO: Taco salad
FRIDAY — Grilled cheese and tomato soup
BISTRO: Cold pizza
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza
FRIDAY - French toast sticks
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Corn dogs
WEDNESDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan, pasta
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas
FRIDAY — Grilled cheese and tomato soup
