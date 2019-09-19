LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Corn flakes cereal, Mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain bagel with peanut butter

THURSDAY — String cheese, pineapple

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Pancakes on a stick

WEDNESDAY — Potato round and muffin

THURSDAY — Super donut

FRIDAY — Strawberry yogurt parfait, granola

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Whole grain dogs, French fries, pears

WEDNESDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan, Italian blend veggies, pineapple

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Corn dogs

BISTRO: Turkey and provolone sandwich

WEDNESDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan, pasta

BISTRO: Protein platter

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas

BISTRO: Taco salad

FRIDAY — Grilled cheese and tomato soup

BISTRO: Cold pizza

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza

FRIDAY - French toast sticks

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Corn dogs

WEDNESDAY — Crispy chicken parmesan, pasta

THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas

FRIDAY — Grilled cheese and tomato soup

