LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Whole grain biscuits and peanut butter
TUESDAY — String cheese and hard boiled egg
WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin
THURSDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Honey graham crackers
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin and hard boiled egg
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School smoothies and granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Beef burrito
TUESDAY — Cheesy chicken quesadilla
WEDNESDAY — Pancakes
THURSDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH
MONDAY — Beef burrito
BISTRO: Italian sub sandwich
TUESDAY — Cheesy chicken quesadilla
BISTRO: Protein platter
WEDNESDAY — Pancakes
BISTRO: Taco salad
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2
MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents
TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich
WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
MONDAY — Beef burrito
TUESDAY — Cheesy chicken quesadilla
WEDNESDAY — Pancakes
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
