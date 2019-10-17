LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Whole grain biscuits and peanut butter

TUESDAY — String cheese and hard boiled egg

WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin

THURSDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Honey graham crackers

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Chocolate muffin and hard boiled egg

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School smoothies and granola

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM HEAD START LUNCH

White milk served daily with each meal

MONDAY — Beef burrito

TUESDAY — Cheesy chicken quesadilla

WEDNESDAY — Pancakes

THURSDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LM ELEMENTARY LUNCH

MONDAY — Beef burrito

BISTRO: Italian sub sandwich

TUESDAY — Cheesy chicken quesadilla

BISTRO: Protein platter

WEDNESDAY — Pancakes

BISTRO: Taco salad

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST WEEK #2

MONDAY — Chocolate filled Crescents

TUESDAY — Ham, egg and cheese muffinwich

WEDNESDAY — Pancake sausage wrap

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

MONDAY — Beef burrito

TUESDAY — Cheesy chicken quesadilla

WEDNESDAY — Pancakes

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.