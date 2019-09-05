LAKESIDE LUTHERAN H.S.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak over mashed potatoes
TUESDAY — Sub sandwich or chicken cordon bleu
WEDNESDAY — Salad bar with pasta salad or cheesy grill wurst
THURSDAY — Chicken fajitas with onions and peppers
FRIDAY — Max snacks or fiestada (beef) pizza
