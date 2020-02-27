LM HEAD START BREAKFAST
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears
TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on whole grain English muffin, banana
WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese
THURSDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, peaches
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LM HEAD START LUNCH
White milk served daily with each meal
MONDAY — Corn dog
TUESDAY — Ham and cheese sliders
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — Fish sticks
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Hard boiled egg, fish graham, raisins
TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on a whole grain English muffin, banana
WEDNESDAY — Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round, applesauce
THURSDAY — Lucky Charms cereal, whole grain snack
FRIDAY — Yogurt parfait with granola
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Corn dog
BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll-ups
TUESDAY — Ham and cheese sliders
BISTRO: Chef salad
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait
THURSDAY — Fish sticks
BISTRO: Italian sub
FRIDAY — ES & MS - Popcorn chicken, HS chicken nuggets
BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST
On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk
WEEK #1
MONDAY — Mini cini’s
TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit
WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal
FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel
