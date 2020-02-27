LM HEAD START BREAKFAST

MONDAY — Yogurt and granola, pears

TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on whole grain English muffin, banana

WEDNESDAY — Multigrain Cheerios, string cheese

THURSDAY — Rice Krispie cereal, peaches

LM HEAD START LUNCH

MONDAY — Corn dog

TUESDAY — Ham and cheese sliders

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — Fish sticks

BREAKFAST AFTER THE BELL

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Hard boiled egg, fish graham, raisins

TUESDAY — Sausage and cheese on a whole grain English muffin, banana

WEDNESDAY — Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round, applesauce

THURSDAY — Lucky Charms cereal, whole grain snack

FRIDAY — Yogurt parfait with granola

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Corn dog

BISTRO: Ham and cheese roll-ups

TUESDAY — Ham and cheese sliders

BISTRO: Chef salad

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

BISTRO: Fruit and yogurt parfait

THURSDAY — Fish sticks

BISTRO: Italian sub

FRIDAY — ES & MS - Popcorn chicken, HS chicken nuggets

BISTRO: Ants on a log and bagel

LMMS/LMHS BREAKFAST

On the Move Breakfast Bags: 1 - Variety of cereal, PBJ Uncrustable or Muffin - all include fruit and milk

WEEK #1

MONDAY — Mini cini’s

TUESDAY — Egg & cheese biscuit

WEDNESDAY — Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY — Toasted cherry frudal

FRIDAY — Sausage and cheese bagel

