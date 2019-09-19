ST. PAUL ELEMENTARY
MONDAY — Sloppy Joes
TUESDAY — Mac N Cheese
WEDNESDAY — Chicken stir fry
THURSDAY — French toast bake
FRIDAY — Lasagna
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 19, 2019 @ 4:48 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.